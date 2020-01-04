Cong leader PL Punia meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses CAA

Congress leader PL Punia met party president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday and discussed a host of issues including Citizenship (Amendment) Act, urban local bodies elections in Chhattisgarh etc. "As the CAA and NPR are the issues going on, we had a discussion on this. Also, urban local bodies election in Chhattisgarh were discussed," said PL Punia.

He said that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and visits the violence-affected people. "She is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. She had visited Unnao, Saharanpur, Bijnor etc and now she has visited Muzaffarnagar. She goes wherever there is any atrocities against people," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited Muzaffarnagar and met the family of Noor Muhammad, who was killed in violence during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (ANI)

