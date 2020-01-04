Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader PL Punia meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses CAA

Congress leader PL Punia met party president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday and discussed a host of issues including Citizenship (Amendment) Act, urban local bodies elections in Chhattisgarh etc.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 14:37 IST
Cong leader PL Punia meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses CAA
Congress leader PL Punia talking to media in New Delhi on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader PL Punia met party president Sonia Gandhi here on Saturday and discussed a host of issues including Citizenship (Amendment) Act, urban local bodies elections in Chhattisgarh etc. "As the CAA and NPR are the issues going on, we had a discussion on this. Also, urban local bodies election in Chhattisgarh were discussed," said PL Punia.

He said that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and visits the violence-affected people. "She is in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. She had visited Unnao, Saharanpur, Bijnor etc and now she has visited Muzaffarnagar. She goes wherever there is any atrocities against people," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday visited Muzaffarnagar and met the family of Noor Muhammad, who was killed in violence during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

BBL: Maxwell turns fortune-teller, predicts exact mode of dismissal

In the ongoing match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell on Saturday turned into a fortune-teller and went on to predict the exact mode of dismissal. Maxwell was having a chat ...

Snake venom worth Rs 1.5cr seized, three arrested in Bengal

Three persons have been arrested in West Bengals Malda district with snake venom worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the trio from a hotel in Eng...

Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons: US

Baghdad, Jan 4 AFP US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight jihadists have scaled back operations, a US defence official told AFP Saturday, a day after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.We will conduct limited anti-Islamic...

Mayawati condemns vandalism of Nankana Sahib, urges govt's intervention

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP president Mayawati on Saturday condemned the attack on Gurudwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and urged the central government to intervene in the matter to avoid any such situation in the future. Located about 80km...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020