Yashwant Sinha's Rashtra Manch to take out Yatra against CAA

Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday announced that Rashtra Manch, his political action group, will take out 'Bharat Jodo Yatra 2020' from Mumbai to Delhi to demand the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Addressing a press conference here, the former BJP leader said the 21-day yatra will begin on January 9 and reach Delhi at the Rajghat on January 30, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Actor-politician and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha and former Gujarat chief minister Suresh Mehta were also present at the press conference. "I am requesting everyone to protest against the excesses which have been committed by the government of India and the unconstitutional steps taken," Yashwant Sinha said.

The yatra will pass through six states- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Harayana and Delhi- and cover the distance of over 3,000 km, he said. Political parties, social activists, professionals, organizations, and intellectuals will take part in the yatra, he added.

