Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 20:52 IST
UPDATE 3-China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong liaison office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often-violent anti-government protests in the city. China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on its website late on Saturday that Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017, had been replaced by 65-year-old Luo Huining, who until November was the top official of China's ruling Communist Party in the northern province of Shanxi.

Reuters reported exclusively in November that Beijing was considering potential replacements for Wang, in a sign of dissatisfaction with the Liaison Office's handling of the crisis, the worst since the city reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997. Saturday's statement gave no other details on the change.

The Liaison Office, which reports to China's State Council, serves as the platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city and has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and mainland China for misjudging the situation in the city. Wang is the shortest-serving Liaison office director since 1997.

Mass protests erupted in June in Hong Kong over an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals to be sent for trial to the mainland, where justice is controlled by the Communist Party. Though the bill was withdrawn, protests have continued over a broad perception that Beijing is meddling improperly in city affairs and complaints of police brutality.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a statement that the Liaison Office would continue under Luo's leadership to work with the Hong Kong government for the "positive development" of the relationship between the mainland and Hong Kong. She added that Luo's predecessor had provided "staunch support" to the Hong Kong government's efforts to curb violence and uphold the rule of law during the unrest of recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Archer scan shows no serious damage

Cape Town, Jan 4 AFP England fast bowler Jofra Archer is aiming to be fit for the third and fourth Tests against South Africa after a second scan on his injured right elbow showed no serious damage. Archer was forced to miss the ongoing sec...

Jammu and Kashmir gets new traffic police in-charge

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Saturday appointed 1995-batch Indian Police Service IPS officer T Namgyal as the Inspector General of Police Traffic, replacing Alok Kumar.According to an order issued by Principal Secretar...

Leaders condemn mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, protests near Pak High Commission

Leaders cutting across party lines and various outfits on Saturday condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, terming it as cowardly and shameful, while hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pa...

Catalan president to appeal ban from office

Barcelona, Jan 4 AFP Catalan separatist president Quim Torra said Saturday he would ask Spains Supreme Court to strike down a decision by the electoral board to disqualify him as a lawmaker, thereby making him illegible to be Catalonias lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020