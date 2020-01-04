T'gana: TRS and other partiesgear up for municipal polls

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday stressed on collective effort for ensuring the party's victory in the municipal polls scheduled to be held later this month. Rao held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other leaders to prepare the party for the municipal elections scheduled to be held on January 22.

The Chief Minister is confident that we will win with a good majority as people are ready to respond (positively, to the party). He told the leaders to work hard," senior TRS leader and state Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar told reporters here. Addressing a preparatory meeting for municipal elections at Miryalguda on Saturday, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said many chief ministers across the country have openly announced they would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their states.

However, Rao has maintained silence over the issue, he charged. He demanded that a special session of the assembly be convened to reject the controversial actions and proposals.

Meanwhile, state BJP president K Laxman alleged that the TRS government and the state election commission are in a hurry to conduct the elections without the faulty voters' lists and other alleged irregularities rectified. Talking to reporters, he alleged the TRS government had led the state into a debt trap and it would take at least four decades to clear the loans obtained by it during the last six years...

