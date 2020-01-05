Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Croats vote to elect new president in tight race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Croats vote to elect new president in tight race

Croatia is voting on Sunday to elect a new president in a race between candidates from the ruling conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and the main opposition party the Social Democrats.

In the first round two weeks ago, the Social Democrats' candidate and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic beat 11 other candidates to come first with 29.6% of votes. He finished ahead of the incumbent president, the HDZ's Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with 26.7%. The president's role is largely ceremonial in Croatia. The head of state cannot veto laws, but has a say in foreign policy, defence and security matters.

Opinion polls and analysts suggest that the race will be tight, although some give a slight advantage to Grabar-Kitarovic. "I believe that (Grabar-Kitarovic) has somewhat bigger chances as the Croatian electorate is generally slightly right-leaning. In any case, this election is a kind of preliminary stage for the parliamentary election later this year," said political analyst Zarko Puhovski.

Croatia, which took over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1, is set to hold the next parliamentary election in the autumn. Ballots close at 1800 GMT and the first preliminary results will be announced at 1900 GMT.

The State Electoral Commission said turnout had reached 19% by 1030 GMT. Milanovic, who was the prime minister from 2011 to 2015, ran his election campaign on promises that he would fight corruption that he said had intensified since he left power and the conservatives took over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Rana, pacers put Delhi on top against Punjab

Nitish Rana made a gritty 92 before pacers reduced Punjab to 44 for four in their second innings to put Delhi in a strong position on day three of their Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday. Not many gave Delhi a chance against table leaders P...

1,294 minors died by suicide in Delhi in last five years: Police to SC

A total of 1,294 minors killed themselves in the national capital in the past five years, the Delhi police informed the Supreme Court in response to a plea seeking effective implementation of a public health programme for prevention of suic...

Shah leads BJP's door-to-door campaign on CAA

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the partys door-to-door 10-day campaign to spread awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act with top party leaders reaching out to people across the country, amid a wave of protests against the cont...

Ponting not in favour of four-day Tests

Australia batting great Ricky Ponting on Sunday opposed ICCs idea to make Test cricket a four-day affair, saying he is not keen on changing somethings thats not really badly broken. The ICC is considering introducing four-day Tests during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020