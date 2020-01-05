Congress targets Modi over death of children in Rajkot hospital

The Congress on Sunday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the alleged deaths of many children in a year at a hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot district and blamed the state government for them. Congress leader Rajeev Satav, who is in charge of his party's affairs in Gujarat, alleged that more than 1250 children died in a year at the hospital.

He said Modi and Shah have maintained silence over the deaths of so many children in their home state and asked if the prime minister will act against the state government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Congress' attack on the BJP came after it faced criticism over deaths of many children in a hospital in Rajasthan, where the party is in power.

Satav also hit back at Shah over his allegation that Congress leaders Rajiv Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra instigated riots by misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act, as he raked up the BJP leader's internment due to his alleged involvement in a criminal case. Shah was later discharged from the case. The entire country knows which party runs the "vote for riots factory", he said.

Satav also condemned the murder of a Sikh man in Punjab and blamed Pakistan government for it. "Our prime minister should intervene. Why has he maintained silence (over the issue)," he asked. Referring to the deaths of children in Gujarat, he said over 250 children have lost lives in Gandhinagar in the last three months and noted that this is Shah's home constituency.

Noting that Rupani walked away when asked about the deaths of children, Satav said Modi often talks about the works done in the state and asked if he would now act against the chief minister.

