Hope govt will take call on detenues for restoration of genuine political activities in JK: NC

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 19:11 IST
Hope govt will take call on detenues for restoration of genuine political activities in JK: NC

Reiterating its demand for the release of all political leaders, including three former chief ministers, the National Conference on Sunday expressed hope that the Centre will take an immediate call on the issue for restoration of "genuine" political activities in Jammu and Kashmir. It also demanded lifting of curbs and restoration of internet services in the larger interest of trade, commerce, industry, academics and more importantly the educated unemployed who have to keep track on the avenues of jobs and career advancement.

In a joint statement, marking five months of detention of the NC leaders and others since the abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 last year, the party expressed concern over the continued detention of mainstream leaders, including three former chief ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti --- in Kashmir and sought their release for restoration of "genuine" political activities in the Union Territory. "National Conference leaders felt the crucial need of restoring political activities in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that filling up of democratic space will remain a far cry as long mainstream leaders remain under detention," the party said in a statement here.

They stressed the need for reaching out to the people in a sincere bid of assuaging their aspirations, it said. "The leaders hoped that the Centre will take immediate call on the need for releasing all political activists under detention in and outside Jammu and Kashmir in order to normalise the situation," the statement said.

Besides Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, the signatories to the joint statement included 60 party leaders, including former ministers and ex-legislators. They expressed anguish over slapping of the Public Safety Act on three-term chief minister and sitting Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and its further extension by three months, notwithstanding his towering political statue in the country and contribution towards nation building and steering Jammu and Kashmir to peace, tranquility and development despite numerous challenges over the decades.

The statement also highlighted the huge contribution of former chief minister Omar Abdullah in maintaining peace and harmony, recalling his earnest appeal for maintaining calm and tranquillity hours before his detention on the midnight of August 4 last year. "This speaks of the concern of the National Conference for the well being of the people," the statement said.

