Amit Shah in his speech abused me instead of talking about Delhi's development, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he abused him instead of talking about the capital's development in his speech.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he abused him instead of talking about the capital's development in his speech. "I heard the entire speech of Home Minister Amit Shah. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. But he did not say anything except to abuse me. If he has some suggestions for Delhi, then tell me. We will implement good suggestions in the next five years," tweeted Kejriwal.

Union Minister Shah while addressing a 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in the national capital targeted the Delhi Chief Minister for not doing enough for the development of the capital. "They (AAP) promised that they will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the capital. So far, they have not fulfilled their promise. They also promised to make the contractual teachers and employees permanent. This task has also not been completed by them," he said.

"And whatever development we want to bring in Delhi, Kejriwal is becoming an obstruction in that also. The people of Delhi now know them properly," Shah had said. "I urge the people of Delhi to seek a report of the work undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal government while being in power for the past five years," the Union Minister said in his concluding remark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

