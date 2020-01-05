Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak, Bangla 'terrorist' elements behind anti-CAA arson: Swamy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:31 IST
Pak, Bangla 'terrorist' elements behind anti-CAA arson: Swamy

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday claimed that the incidents of arson and violence during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests were engineered by 'terrorist' elements from Pakistan and Bangladesh who want to destabilise India. Swamy asserted that the Act has nothing to do with one's religious beliefs and bonafide Indian citizens including Muslims need not worry.

Branding those involved in acts of violence during anti-CAA protests as 'deshdrohis', Swamy said "There is a need to catch these people, they have gone against the long established tradition of India for peaceful, non-violent form of protest.... We have started the process of prosecuting those involved in such violence." Taking part in a discussion, "Secularism under threat", here, the former Union minister said previous governments used to cover up incidents of destruction of public property by agitators, while the BJP government is making the arsonists pay from their pockets for the losses. On the CAA, Swamy said, "We haven't said anything against Muslims. We have only said those who have been persecuted for religious reasons, who had been hanging (sic) in this country for decades without citizenship, those who have not got cards and jobs.... This state of affairs must end." No Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh had faced persecution, he said adding that none can take the citizenship of an Indian Muslim.

"The only way you can take away someone's citizenship is if you have voluntarily acquired citizenship of another country.... Why not Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose their (Indian) citizenship?" he wondered. "Some crazy people abroad and some equally crazy people in India" are claiming that the CAA has something to do with religion," Swamy said.

In India, "We have been always of the view that we have a spiritual country and we cannot leave out religion and spirituality completely", the BJP leader said. Allaying the fear of those who had migrated from Bangladesh, Swamy said, "Any Bengali who has been persecuted for religious reasons in Bangladesh, will be welcome in our country. But it must be for religious reasons." Asked about the alleged harassment of civil liberty activists such as Arundhati Roy during anti-CAA protests, Swamy said the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights with certain restrictions - if involves issues like sovereignty and integrity of the country and protecting anyone from being defamed.

"We are going through due process of prosecution. There are many more prosecutions ahead," he said.

Swamy said the most significant step taken so far by the BJP government at the Centre is the abolition of triple talaq and the next big move should be a 'uniform civil code' and "the nation is ready for it". Going back to the partition days of 1947, Swamy said, "Our country was partitioned so that they (those who left) can live happily there (in the neighbouring country). We did not push them out. But having gone there, you (illegal immigrants) again want to come back. I am saying if you come back bring a portion of land also." He said India should not be treated as a "dharamsala where anyone can come, sit with a chatai (mat) and sleep." Referring to the spat between historian Irfan Habib and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the Indian History Congress at Kannur a few days back, Swamy said "He (Habib) made some nasty cracks. Nasty cracks he made because he is a crackpot." The BJP leader said Khan is his friend and spoke to him a few days ago. "I said you did the right thing by ignoring him." PTI SUS NN NN NN NN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Two 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identifie...

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...

Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC here on Sunday. Bartholomew Ogbeche 33, 75 scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener th...

No proposal before govt on renaming Ramanagara dist: Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal before the government regarding renaming the neighbouring Ramanagara district as Nava New Bengaluru, amid reports that his government was mulling over i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020