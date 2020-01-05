Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah said nothing other than abusing me at Delhi rally: Arvind Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 22:05 IST
Shah said nothing other than abusing me at Delhi rally: Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Home Minister Amit Shah chose to "abuse" him instead of talking about development and pointing out shortcomings of the AAP-led government at a rally here. Addressing a BJP booth-level workers' rally here, Shah accused Kejriwal of "wasting" public money on advertisements and "misleading" people and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national capital.

Reacting to the charges, Kejriwal said Shah said nothing other than to "abuse" him. "I heard the entire speech of the Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me," he said in a tweet.

"If they (BJP) have suggestions for Delhi, then tell and we will implement them in the next five years," Kejriwal said. Atishi, the national spokesperson of the AAP, called out Shah's speech as evidence that the BJP was clearly "floundering" in its election campaign, with no agenda for Delhi or a capable leader to lead its campaign.

She called upon Shah to ask the people of Delhi about AAP's performance, when he conducts his 'mohalla sabhas'. The AAP spokesperson said the people of Delhi will share the story of transformation that has occurred in their lives and the benefits that have reached to them in the last five years in education, health, power, water.

Atishi, in a statement, said she is surprised at the manner in which Shah "disappointed" the people of Delhi at his 'Jan Sabha', by not being able to announce the BJP's chief ministerial candidate. She said, "It was a clear indication of the sheer confusion and internal strife within the Delhi unit of the BJP that different names would keep popping up but the party could not zero in on one clear face that would lead the party."

"This is an absolutely clear pointer to the fact that the BJP does not have any credible face that can stand up to the capability, integrity and vision of Arvind Kejriwal, nor does it have clarity on its vision for the development of Delhi," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army conducts Motivational talk for youth to join forces in Jalpaiguri

Indian Army conducted a motivational talk at Dimdima Tea Estate on Sunday for motivating the youth to join the Indian Army. Over 125 youth, their parents, tea estate managers and staff attended the event. The participants were given compar...

Such acts of violence, anarchy won't be tolerated: HRD Ministry on JNU violence

The Ministry of Human Resource Development MHRD on Sunday condemned the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU and said that such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated. It has come to Ministrys notice that a group of mask...

Fascists in control, says Rahul at JNU violence; BJP blames forces of anarchy

Opposition parties on Sunday attacked the BJP over the violence in JNU, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that fascists in control of the country are afraid of the voices of brave students, but the ruling party blamed the forces of...

Priyanka meets injured JNU students, condemns violence

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS on Sunday and alleged that it was deeply sickening about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students. She claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020