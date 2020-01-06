Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Croatia's opposition candidate wins presidential vote - partial results

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 01:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 01:20 IST
UPDATE 3-Croatia's opposition candidate wins presidential vote - partial results

Former prime minister Zoran Milanovic, candidate of the main opposition Social Democrats, looked set to win Croatia's presidential election on Sunday, according to partial results. With just over half of the votes counted in the second and final round of the election, Milanovic had 54%. His opponent, the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, candidate of the ruling centre-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), had about 46%.

The president's role is largely ceremonial in Croatia. The head of state cannot veto laws, but has a say in foreign policy, defence and security matters. Milanovic, who served as prime minister from 2011 to 2015, ran his election campaign on a promise to fight corruption, which he said had increased since he lost power to the conservatives.

"Milanovic's victory would consolidate the Social Democrats and strengthen the party ahead of a parliamentary vote (due in the autumn)," political analyst Branko Caratan told state television. In the first round of the election two weeks ago, Milanovic beat 11 other candidates to come first with 29.6% of votes, with Grabar-Kitarovic in second place on 26.7%.

"This election is a kind of preliminary stage for the parliamentary election later this year," said political analyst Zarko Puhovski. While some analysts said Milanovic's victory could hurt the standing of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in his HDZ party, others said he would be able to manage the challenge.

"I think that Plenkovic is a skilled politician who will know how to balance in the new situation," Smiljana Leinert Novosel told state television. Croatia took over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Six rockets fall in Baghdad, including three in Green Zone -military

Six Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad on Sunday, including three inside the capitals heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.The three other rockets fell in the nearby Jadriya a...

Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India's capital

Clashes broke out late on Sunday between students of New Delhis Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU, who were protesting against a fee hike, and youth wing members of a group closely tied to Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, injuring ov...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:51 PM EDT on Sunday, Jan 5

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 351 PM ET on Sunday. - - - -COLLEGE FOOTBALL Boston Colleges leading receiver enters transfer portal Boston College wide receiver Kobay White has entered the transfer portal, 247 Sports reported. FOOTBALL-NC...

At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: witnesses

Baghdad, Jan 6 AFP Two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraqs capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.The vehemently anti-American group, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020