Maduro acknowledges Guaido rival as new Venezuela parliament speaker

  • PTI
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 04:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 04:45 IST
Caracas, Jan 6 (AFP) Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday recognized Luis Parra as the new parliament speaker, after the lawmaker proclaimed himself the successor to opposition leader Juan Guaido. "The National Assembly has taken a decision and there's a new board of directors... the deputy Juan Guaido was kicked out of the National Assembly by the votes of his own opposition," Maduro said in a televised speech.

The opposition slammed a "parliamentary coup" as Guaido, who was prevented by police from entering the National Assembly, held his own legislative session at the offices of El Nacional newspaper. (AFP) RCJ RCJ

