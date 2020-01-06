Delhi election will be fought on basis of performance, not lies: Prakash Javadekar
The Assembly elections in Delhi will be fought on the basis of performance, and not "lies and hollow talks", Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday after the EC announced the poll dates.
Talking to reporters, along with Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP Assembly poll in-charge Javadekar attacked AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his "lies" were exposed and people have seen his "real face".
Voting in the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.
