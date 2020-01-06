Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, AAP committed sin of burning Delhi in fire of riots: Shah on CAA violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:54 IST
Cong, AAP committed sin of burning Delhi in fire of riots: Shah on CAA violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress and the AAP of "burning the national capital in the fire of riots". Addressing a gathering here, Shah said the Congress and the AAP "misled the youth and people of Delhi and committed the sin of burning the national capital in the fire of riots".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his party and AAP are responsible for "riots" and breach of peace in the national capital over the amended citizenship law, he alleged. "Unashamed, they are still saying they will give legal aid to those behind the riots, go to their houses and take care of them," he charged.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the new legislation to give citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have sought refuge in India, but "Congress and AAP, especially Rahul and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra), are misleading minorities in the entire country". "They are telling them 'you will lose your citizenship due to CAA'. There is no provision in the amended law that takes away citizenship of people. Why are you lying?" Shah said.

The country is "watching with binoculars Rahul Gandhi supporting rioters", he said, adding the Congress leader is identifying himself with those vitiating peace in the country. Shah, who is also the BJP president, said that Delhi bore the brunt of "riots" for four days during the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He held the AAP government and the Congress responsible for it.

He said Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal spoke the language of Pakistan and demanded proof from the prime minister when the forces conducted surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. "No one had the courage to revoke Article 370. Modiji did it in one stroke. Our flag is flying high in Kashmir. No one can separate Kashmir from India now," Shah said.

The Congress adopted double standards on the issue of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. For their vote bank politics, they delayed resolution of the issue, he alleged. "Don't worry. Let Rahul, Kejriwal and company do whatever they want. A sky-touching temple will be built in Ayodhya," he said.

The home minister also criticised Kejriwal for not granting sanction to prosecute those who allegedly raised anti-India slogans on JNU campus in 2016. "Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Tell me should not they be sent to jail? But Kejriwal is not granting sanction to prosecute them. Who do you want to save, Kejriwal ji?" he asked in a dig at the AAP chief ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Terranova leads Dakar in Saudi Arabia as Alonso hits a rock

Argentine driver Orlando Terranova led the Dakar Rally after the second stage in Saudi Arabia on Monday while double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso smashed his Toyota on a rock and fell hours behind. Alonso was running fourth in his H...

AAP govt misled people of Delhi for 5 years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government in Delhi of misleading the people for five years and said after the February 8 assembly polls, a new dispensation will take over and accelerate development...

UPDATE 1-Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and attacked a student protest with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of Indias ruling Hindu nationalists. Sunda...

Ranji: Tamil Nadu earn 3 points from drawn game against UP

Tamil Nadu grabbed three points on the basis of their first innings lead after their Elite Group B match in the Ranji Trophy against Uttar Pradesh ended in a tame draw here on Monday. The game was evenly poised when UP resumed the fourth a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020