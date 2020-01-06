White House adviser: Trump could still renegotiate Iran nuclear deal
U.S. President Donald Trump is confident he could still renegotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday, a day after Iran announced it would retreat further from the 2015 nuclear pact.
Asked if Trump believes he can still get Iran to renegotiate a new nuclear agreement, Conway told reporters at the White House: "He said he's open. If Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country ... sure, absolutely."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
