Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition slams Punjab govt over 'no work, no pay' diktat to employees

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:08 IST
Opposition slams Punjab govt over 'no work, no pay' diktat to employees

The opposition AAP and the SAD here on Monday slammed the Punjab government over its "no work, no pay" diktat to employees in case they take part in any protest. The government had issued the warning on January 1 as employees in various government departments in the state have been protesting against the non-payment salary and dearness allowance.

The opposition termed the order anti-employee, saying it "threatened to suppress their voice". Aam Aadmi Party's core committee chairman and MLA Budh Ram alleged that the state government was trying to muzzle "dissent" through the move.

AAP also questioned the state government over its alleged failure in delivering on poll promises. "Does the Amarinder Singh-led government deserves to continue with its three years of poor performance," he asked.

AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke said the party would stand by the employees and other oppressed categories "protesting for their legitimate rights". Shiromani Akali Dal's senior leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema too lashed out at the Punjab government and said, "If they talk about no work, no pay, first salaries of all ministers, including the chief minister, should be deducted for doing nothing during their three years of their rule."

Punjab Civil Secretariat Association general secretary Sukhchain Khaira on Monday said the state government the government was trying to "scare the employees" by issuing a letter to "snatch away" their right to protest. There was widespread resentment among employees over the move, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi graces centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers

Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi graced the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. KBL organised in New Delhi today. Prime Minister released a postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of KBL. The PM also unveiled the Hindi versio...

Pak's parl committee unanimously approves bills concerning services chiefs' tenure

The Pakistan government on Monday moved closer to finalise a legislation to give three-year extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the bills concerning tenures of the services chiefs were unanimously approved by a parliamentary co...

UPDATE 4-In #MeToo landmark moment, Weinstein arrives at New York court for rape trial

Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark trial on charges of rape, allegations that helped fuel the MeToo movement and a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct. Once one of Holly...

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America

A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last weeks US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiraling crisis. Iranians clutching anti-American si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020