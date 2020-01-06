Opposition slams Punjab govt over 'no work, no pay' diktat to employees

The opposition AAP and the SAD here on Monday slammed the Punjab government over its "no work, no pay" diktat to employees in case they take part in any protest. The government had issued the warning on January 1 as employees in various government departments in the state have been protesting against the non-payment salary and dearness allowance.

The opposition termed the order anti-employee, saying it "threatened to suppress their voice". Aam Aadmi Party's core committee chairman and MLA Budh Ram alleged that the state government was trying to muzzle "dissent" through the move.

AAP also questioned the state government over its alleged failure in delivering on poll promises. "Does the Amarinder Singh-led government deserves to continue with its three years of poor performance," he asked.

AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke said the party would stand by the employees and other oppressed categories "protesting for their legitimate rights". Shiromani Akali Dal's senior leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema too lashed out at the Punjab government and said, "If they talk about no work, no pay, first salaries of all ministers, including the chief minister, should be deducted for doing nothing during their three years of their rule."

Punjab Civil Secretariat Association general secretary Sukhchain Khaira on Monday said the state government the government was trying to "scare the employees" by issuing a letter to "snatch away" their right to protest. There was widespread resentment among employees over the move, he said.

