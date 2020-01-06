Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb CM seeks strict action against JNU violence 'goons' irrespective of their links

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:05 IST
Pb CM seeks strict action against JNU violence 'goons' irrespective of their links

Urging the central and Delhi governments to stop indulging in blame games over the attack on JNU students by masked hooligans, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday sought strict action against perpetrators of violence irrespective of their party links. Singh sought the action saying the spate of violence in various university campuses recently has marred India's image internationally and has caused "irrevocable damaged" to the country's education system.

"The Centre and Delhi government should stop blame games over the attack on JNU students and ensure urgent restoration of law and order in the premier university of the country," he said in a statement here. Terming attacks on JNU students on Sunday evening as "unparallel in independent India", Singh questioned the Delhi police for its absence from the scene of trouble.

“Where was the Delhi Police when armed goons had a free run at the university campus, indulging in brutal attacks on students, staff and teachers?” he asked. “Why did the police force, which had been ruthless in its actions when the trouble had broken out in Jamia (Milia Islamia) some days back, suddenly decide to stay back in the case of JNU? Whose orders were they acting on?” he demanded to know.

The Punjab chief minister also sought to know from his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as to why did he merely tweet his "anguish" over the incident and make no "effective intervention" to contain the situation. “How could he not rush to the spot? Was it enough for him to simply tweet his anguish? As chief minister, and more importantly as someone who claims to be the custodian of the welfare of Delhi's citizens, why did he not intervene personally?” Singh asked.

"The shocking lawlessness that emerged from JNU last night made a mockery of India's claim to be a mature democracy, and marked the total failure of every institution responsible for the safety of the people of Delhi, he said. He blamed both the Centre and the Delhi government as well as the Delhi police for being merely "mute spectators while India's future was under such a brazen and shameless assault".

Endorsing the demand, raised by various quarters, for the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the violence on JNU campus, Singh said, "It is necessary to identify and act against not just the assailants behind what appeared to be a pre-planned attack but also those who became co-conspirators by virtue of allowing it to continue unabated." "If this kind of incident goes unpunished in the national capital, one can only imagine what could happen in educational institutions in other parts of the country," he said.

Singh said "such an attack on students in an educational institution marks an ugly turn for the nation, which, if unchecked, could trigger India's eventual downfall from its exalted position as a global symbol of democracy and upholder of the law". “Is this the nation for which our freedom fighters gave up their lives? Is it the country of which our forefathers and grandfathers laid the foundation stone with their blood and sweat?” he asked.

The chief minister called upon all like-minded people to rise to the occasion and fight against the forces that he said are "hell-bent on destroying India's glorious status as a progressive and liberal democracy, founded on the Constitutional principles of unity, amity and secularism". PTI VSD CHS RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Number of Tanzanians applying for e-passports increases as deadline looms

As the deadline for use of old passports looms this month, the number of Tanzanians applying for electronic passports has drastically increased to an average of 1,200 applications from between 300 and 400 per day.The Commissioner-General of...

Responded to PCR calls, law & order situation professionally: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday rejected charges of reaching the JNU campus late despite several pleas by the students union, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to bring things under control. Un...

Hungary anti-doping group dismisses weightlifting corruption allegations

Hungarys anti-doping authority said Monday that it had been maliciously targeted in a German documentary that accused the International Weightlifting Federation IWF and its chief Tamas Ajan of establishing a culture of corruption and doping...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold surges as investors assess Mideast risk; stocks fall

Gold prices shot to almost seven-year highs on Monday while yields on U.S. Treasury and euro zone government debt fell as escalating U.S.-Iranian tensions spurred demand for safe-haven assets. A gauge of global equity markets fell.Oil rose ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020