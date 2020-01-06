MZP to protest at Aizawl airport as MP who voted in favour of

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the state's apex students' body, will stage demonstration at the Lengpui airport when MP C Lalrosanga, who voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, arrives on Tuesday. MZP president B Vanlaltana told PTI that Lalrosanga had promised to oppose the contentious bill during his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

"However, the MP betrayed the people of Mizoram and voted in favour of the bill," he said. The MZP has criticised the lone MP from the state for voting in favour of the contentious bill "against the interest of the Mizo people".

Vanlaltana said the protesters will carry banners and put on Mizo traditional shawl "Pawndum", which signifies disapproval. Lalrosanga earlier said that he voted in favour of the bill in Parliament as a gratitude to the BJP-led NDA government for exempting Mizoram and other scheduled areas of the Northeast.

The state government has made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident when the MP arrives. Aizawl's Superintendent of Police C Lalruaia said a briefing has been held with officers and personnel for ensuring security at the airport.

Forces led by additional SP Lalmalsawma Hnamte will be deployed at the airport to prevent any untoward incident, he said..

