Swearing-in of candidates:HC declines urgent hearing on plea

The Madras High Court on Monday declined urgent hearing on a plea seeking stalling of the swearing-in ceremony of elected candidates of rural local bodies and order recounting of votes in Tiruvannamalai, Mannargudi and Dharmapuri districts. Making it clear that the oath taking ceremony cannot be stalled, the first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad suggested to the petitioner to file a formal petition in the court of Justice PD Audikesavalu, who is the portfolio judge.

In one such petition filed by V Parasuraman of Arani, Tiruvannamalai, it was submitted that he contested the election as DMK candidate to the post of Arani-West panchayat union ward member. "Counting of votes was held on January 2. There are many irregularities and illegalities committed during counting of votes, such as the votes polled to me, have been purposely put in the box of AIADMK candidate and counted in his favour," the petitioner said.

Postal votes were not at all counted but shown as if they were counted, he alleged. "The number of votes actually polled in my favour was not properly counted to my account.Many votes polled to me were illegally treated as invalid votes and the AIADMK candidate was declared elected by the returning officer," he said.

Claiming that his request for recounting was also rejected by the election authorities, the petitioner wanted the court to grant an interim injunction restraining the authorities from permitting the AIADMK candidate from taking oath of office as AraniWest panchayat union ward member. As a permanent relief, he wanted the court to order recounting of votes polled in the election..

