Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren takes oath as Barhait constituency representative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:30 IST
Hemant Soren takes oath as Barhait constituency representative

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday took oath as the representative of Barhait constituency, one of the two seats that the JMM leader won in the just-concluded assembly elections. Soren has decided to quit the Dumka seat, a senior official of the Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat told PTI.

"The chief minister had given in writing to the pro-tem speaker that he will take oath as a representative of Barhait," he said. Pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi administered the oath to Soren as a member of the 81-member House on the first day of the three-day session.

Soren had won from the Barhait seat in the 2014 assembly polls, too, but lost from Dumka. Three of his ministers -- Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon (both from Congress) and Satyanand Bhokta (RJD) also took oath.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had stormed to power in Jharkhand after a five-year hiatus, which saw the BJP-led Raghubar Das government complete its full term, a first in the state's history. Soren, the son of legendary tribal leader Shibu Soren, was sworn-in as the chief minister last month.

The alliance won 47 seats against the BJP which, ploughing a lonely furrow, could win only 25 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats and emerged as the single largest party. The Congress clinched 16 and Lalu Prasad's RJD one. Some of the members on Monday took oath in Maithili, Angika, Santhali, Ho and other dialects of Jharkhand, besides Hindi.

BJP's Anant Kumar Ojha, Raj Sinha and Biranchi Narayan took oath in Sanskrit. The House was adjourned till Tuesday following the oath-taking ceremony.

The Jharkhand Assembly, which has seen the nomination of one Anglo-Indian member since 2000, will not have representation from the community for the first time. The development comes after revocation of the provision for nominating members from the community to Lok Sabha and state legislatures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday.Spains world number one Rafa Nad...

JNU professor withdraws from panel citing situation in university

Eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar on Monday said he had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics SCES, chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the u...

Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi. In a video of th...

More than 3 lakh 'ghost children' identified in Assam govt schools

Over three lakh children have been identified as ghost children who were registered in the erstwhile Congress government in Assam to embezzle public money. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was informed that more than 3 lakh 12 thousa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020