Left Menu
Development News Edition

People of Delhi want to get rid of AAP, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi and said that there were no chances of it getting back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 04:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 04:39 IST
People of Delhi want to get rid of AAP, says Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan slammed Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi and said that there were no chances of it getting back to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. "Kejriwal government is a failed one. This government got 67 out of 70 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2015 and just 6 months back it lost on 65 of the 70 Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha elections. It's candidates even lost their deposits on many seats and their vote share dipped sharply. All this indicates that the people have realised the truth about it," Harsh Vardhan told ANI on Monday.

"Most of their MLAs and policies were deeply drowned in corruption and scandals, people are desperately wanting to get rid of this government in the state," he added. He further said that the BJP had a strong chance of winning in the upcoming 2020 Assembly elections due to the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre.

"BJP's greatest strength is that despite having to work with Delhi government which was not cooperating, we did a commendable job through the Narendra Modi-led Centre. The BJP's contributions to Delhi are astronomical," Harsh Vardhan said. The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 8 while the results will be announced on February 11, the Election Commission of India said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trumps former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of the president, a surprise development that could potentially strengthen the case...

Australia bolsters defences as cost of huge bushfires rises

Australian firefighters used cool weather on Tuesday to try to strengthen containment lines around almost 200 wildfires burning in the countrys southeast, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with insurance and bank executives ...

Cricket-Outplayed in Australia, New Zealand look to bounce back against India

New Zealand could hardly but concede that they had been outplayed in all departments on their tour of Australia but will try to learn from the experience and look to rediscover their form in next months home series against India.The Blacks ...

UNESCO asks US, Iran to protect cultural sites

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO has asked Iran and the US to observe conventions obliging states to protect cultural sites after President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iranian culturally impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020