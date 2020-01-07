Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Iran with foreign minister

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will talk to the foreign minister about Iran's decision to summon Brazil's charge d'affaires over comments about the death of a senior Iranian general.

Bolsonaro said Brazil will maintain trade links with Iran and that Brazil rejects terrorism anywhere in the world.

