More briefings set for U.S. Congress on Iraq-Iran - House aides
Trump administration officials will provide a classified briefing on developments in Iraq and Iran on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) for congressional leaders and Republican and Democratic leaders of the intelligence committees, a group known as the "Gang of Eight," House of Representative's aides said.
They also will provide a classified briefing for the full House at 1 pm EST (1800 GMT) on Wednesday for the full House, before a session with the Senate at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT), they said. Reuters reported on the planned Senate briefing on Monday.
