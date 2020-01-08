McConnell: Republicans can launch Trump impeachment trial without decision on witnesses

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have enough votes to proceed on rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that would delay a decision on whether to allow witness testimony, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

McConnell, speaking to reporters at a news conference, said the chamber first needed to receive the articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives, and he hoped House Democrats' withholding of articles would end this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.