Haryana government will complete full five-year term: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government will run for the entire five years without any troubles and the people of Haryana had supported the party that was established from scratch. "I was removed from the party but then we built Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) from scratch, if there was any fault in me then the people of Haryana would not have supported me and my party and made 10 of our candidates win. The ones sitting in the opposition are most likely afraid over the stability in the state government today," Dushyant told reporters on Tuesday.

"We had said right from the very start that we will run the government for the full five-year term," he added. Dushyant was reacting to the statements issued by the former chief minister, his grandfather and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala who had said that the BJP-JJP led alliance government would soon fall apart in the state.

He had also questioned Dushyant's credibility and asked him to introspect for the reason behind his expulsion from the INLD. Meanwhile, Dushyant also spoke on the issue of violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by saying that while everyone was free to protest and raise their voices, it was not okay to take law in their own hands. (ANI)

