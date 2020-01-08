Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Trump says 'all is well' following Iran missile strike

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:39 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:34 IST
US President Donald Trump [File Image] Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning.

Iran said it had launched the missile attack on two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel as retribution for the U.S. killing last week of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

"I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he added.

