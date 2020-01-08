Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 10:30 IST
Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape

Paris, Jan 7 (AFP) Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole said Tuesday she was not in the loop about his audacious escape from Japan, adding that it was the "only choice possible." Speaking after Japanese prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for her, Carole Ghosn told France's Le Parisien newspaper that she knew nothing about the December 29-30 escape when Carlos Ghosn jumped bail and fled from Tokyo.

The interview came hours before an eagerly awaited press conference by the disgraced executive in Beirut on Wednesday. "I wasn't aware of anything... I was in Beirut with my children to celebrate Christmas, someone called me to say 'I have a surprise for you. It was the best in all my life!" she said.

"Fleeing was the only possible choice as he saw his trial being postponed indefinitely and he was being detained in conditions that deprived him of his rights with the aim of dehumanising him. "Carlos cannot plead guilty for things he did not do," Carole Ghosn said, adding that her husband was the "victim of an industrial plot and the war between Renault and Nissan."

She said he was slightly tense before his press conference, adding that this was "normal" as he was making "the most important statement of his life". Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing the country in late December for Lebanon, where he was reunited with his second wife Carole.

The globe-trotting former auto mogul accuses executives at Japanese automaker Nissan of manufacturing the allegations against him in a "plot" to prevent closer integration with alliance partner Renault. Ghosn appears to have left his residence in Tokyo, which was monitored by surveillance cameras under his bail conditions, alone. He reportedly later met up with two US citizens and boarded a bullet train to Osaka on December 29.

In Osaka, he is reported to have been put into a large box with holes drilled into it to ensure he could breathe and then loaded onto a private jet that flew to Istanbul. Airport security rules meant large items loaded onto private planes were exempt from screening -- a loophole that appears to have allowed Ghosn to escape unnoticed.

In Istanbul, he boarded a second private jet that took him to Lebanon, where he entered on a French passport. Under his bail conditions, his French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports were confiscated and held by his lawyers.

But he was allowed to retain a second French passport -- in a locked case with the key held by his lawyers -- so he could prove his short-term visa status if needed when travelling in Japan -- which was allowed in the terms of his bail. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan author says copies of satirical novel seized

Men identifying themselves as Pakistani intelligence officials raided a publishers office and confiscated copies of a satirical novel about the death of a former military ruler, its author said on Tuesday. In his novel entitled A Case of Ex...

WRAPUP 8-Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more than a doze...

All India strike: Police deployed in Kalaburagi to keep peace

There is heavy security at major junctions of Kalaburagi as a large number of people are expected to come out on the streets to support the All India strike called by Trade Unions. Police were seen patrolling near the central bus stand in K...

Record 2.3 million people visited Auschwitz in 2019

Warsaw, Jan 7 AFP A record 2.3 million visitors toured former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau last year, the museum said on Tuesday, as the site gears up to mark 75 years since its last prisoners were freed. The figure was an increase of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020