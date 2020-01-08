Left Menu
Iran's supreme leader tells U.S. to leave the region - TV

  • Tehran
  08-01-2020
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday the United States should withdraw from the region and said Tehran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq were "a slap on the face" for America. "Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region," Khamenei said in a televised speech, ruling out any resumption of talks with Washington about a 2015 nuclear deal.

Khamenei also said the United States was trying to remove Lebanon's Iranian-aligned movement Hezbollah in its bid to help Israel.

