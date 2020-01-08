Protests seen across West Bengal on Bharat Bandh today

Protesters were seen raising slogans outside Jadavpur University in the city and Hooghly following the trade unions' call for Bharat Bandh against the 'anti-worker policies of central government'. Protesters also blocked the railway track at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas.

Shops were shut in Siliguri where a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus driver was seen wearing a helmet while driving in the wake of protests during the strike. The Bharat Bandh has been called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations. The unions including AIUTUC, CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for the strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike.

The protesters' demand includes the dropping of the proposed labour reforms by the Centre. A Bill concerning labour reforms was passed which proposes the merger of 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

