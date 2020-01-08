Sisodia challenges BJP to present its education model

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday challenged BJP to present its education model under which he claimed 109 primary schools have been shut in last nine years. On the other hand, he said, the number of students has increased by 6,000 in the last four years in Delhi government-run schools.

"In BJP-run MCD schools, 109 primary schools were closed in the last nine years. It's a crime," Sisodia said. "If you like their (BJP) model of education, then vote for them. I want to ask BJP, what is your model of education?" Sisodia told reporters.

