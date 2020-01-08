BJP loses Zilla Parishad seat in Gadkaris native village
The BJP on Wednesday lost the Zilla Parishad (ZP) seat in party leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkaris native village Dhapewada in Nagpur district, an election official said. Congress candidate Mahendra Dongre won the Dhapewada seat in election held on Tuesday defeating BJP nominee Maruti Somkuvar.
Dongre secured 9,444 votes, while Somkuvar received 5,501 votes, the official said. The ZP's Dhapewada circle (seat) was with the BJP for the last three terms. This time the seat in Kalmeshwar taluka of the district was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
The Nagpur ZP has 58 circles (seats) where polling was held on Tuesday and counting of votes taken up on Wednesday. PTI CLS RSY RSY.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Dhapewada
- Zilla Parishad
- Nagpur district
- Congress
- Kalmeshwar
ALSO READ
BJP is not unbeatable: Chidambaram thanks people of Jharkhand for giving 'overwhelming mandate' to JMM-Cong alliance
Delhi court issued bailable warrant against BJP's Kapil Mishra in defamation complaint by AAP
Party will assess reasons for defeat in assembly elections: BJP's Jharkhand in-charge
BJP lost Jharkhand polls as it took people for granted: Sena
Congress enjoys everything when in power, creates riots once they lose: BJP's Nalin Kumar Kateel