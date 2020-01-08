BJP loses Zilla Parishad seat in Gadkaris native village

The BJP on Wednesday lost the Zilla Parishad (ZP) seat in party leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkaris native village Dhapewada in Nagpur district, an election official said. Congress candidate Mahendra Dongre won the Dhapewada seat in election held on Tuesday defeating BJP nominee Maruti Somkuvar.

Dongre secured 9,444 votes, while Somkuvar received 5,501 votes, the official said. The ZP's Dhapewada circle (seat) was with the BJP for the last three terms. This time the seat in Kalmeshwar taluka of the district was reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The Nagpur ZP has 58 circles (seats) where polling was held on Tuesday and counting of votes taken up on Wednesday. PTI CLS RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

