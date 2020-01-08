Left Menu
Delegation meets G. Kishan Reddy to express solidarity in times of protests

The delegation unanimously affirmed that the CAA concerns foreigners and no Indian, from whichever religion, caste, color or creed, has anything to fear.

As a symbolic gesture of religious harmony and peace, the delegation wished to reach out to the people with this message of Ahimsa and religious harmony. Image Credit: Twitter(@kishanreddybjp)

An interfaith delegation met the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy to express solidarity with the government in the times of violent protests and public unrest under the pretext of opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act here today.

The delegation members expressed solidarity with the government and faith in the policies of the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The delegation unanimously affirmed that the CAA concerns foreigners and no Indian, from whichever religion, caste, color or creed, has anything to fear. Highlighting the principles of Dharma and Ahimsa, the delegation affirmed their belief that the legislation has been passed on humanitarian grounds for those who fled from the three countries fearing persecution and had migrated to India for solace and safety. The delegation said that India is a land of mutual acceptance and harmony; it is unacceptable that one protests against a decision that aims to alleviate the suffering of those uprooted families. The legislation is based on a perfect rationale and objective premise, the members reiterated.

The delegation further expressed that the resilience of Indian democracy lies in the strength of our collectivism, the belief in our principles of non-violence and acceptance and adherence to the principles of the constitution. They reiterated the fact that we all identify ourselves as Indians before anything else and it keeps us together. It is this faith and belief that will keep us together and strong in the face of the storm, let loose by forces that do not want to see us united and growing. They urged the people to guard themselves against misinformation meant to destabilize our foundations of mutual respect and acceptance.

As a symbolic gesture of religious harmony and peace, the delegation wished to reach out to the people with this message of Ahimsa and religious harmony. They also expressed their desire to meet the Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister with this message of peace and solidarity.

The delegation comprised of prominent spiritual gurus and social reformers from different faiths and sects, including Jain Acharya Dr. Lokeshji, Meditation guru Swami Deepankar ji, Mufti Shamoon Qasmi ji, Sardar Sant Singh ji, Veer Chakra Awardee Col, T.P. Tyagi Ji, Vineet Kumar Ji, and Gautam Ji.

(With Inputs from PIB)

