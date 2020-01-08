Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:30 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for the trial at the appropriate time.

Speaking on the Senate floor, the Republican senator expressed exasperation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to her fellow Democrats on Tuesday night, had indicated she would continue holding back the House-passed articles of impeachment from the Senate until she knows more about Senate plans for the impeachment trial. McConnell did not specifically answer Pelosi's demand, but lambasted her actions as "game-playing" and said she could not dictate the Senate's trial proceedings.

"There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment," McConnell said. If Pelosi sought leverage over the Senate, McConnell said, "no such leverage exists ... it will never exist." He accused Pelosi of wanting to keep Trump "in limbo" over the trial indefinitely. The House in December charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in November's presidential election.

It also charged the president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. Under the U.S. Constitution, the House brings impeachment charges, while impeachment trials are held by the Senate. But McConnell has said that Senate rules prevent the Senate from starting the trial until the House sends it the articles of impeachment, and the House has not done so.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan bid to undo his 2016 election win. White House officials say they want and expect a speedy trial and acquittal by the Senate. McConnell said on Tuesday he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules for the impeachment trial, dealing a blow to Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses against the president.

Democrats responded by saying they still want more details on the trial process before any further action is taken. In her letter, Pelosi said she needed to see the details of McConnell's plan for the trial so that "we can see the arena in which we will be participating, appoint managers and transmit the articles to the Senate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation - UK spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, Johnsons spokesman said.Trump, who at the weekend threatened to target 52 Ir...

Khelo India Games unearthing young athletes, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that Khelo India Youth Games have unearthed many young athletes. Khelo India Youth Games KIYG has been incredible at unearthing young talents, who can be groomed to ...

Maradu flats demolition: Filling of explosives completed

Preparations for razing down four multi-storey illegal apartment complexes here entered the final stage with the work on filling explosives in the inter- connected holes drilled in the structures for the purpose being completed on Wednesday...

US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon.

US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020