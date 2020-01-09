Govt's 'dictatorship' should be fought with non-violence:Pawar

Against the backdrop of JNU violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the BJP-led central government is using "dictatorial" policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi. He was speaking after flagging of the 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha in the city, where former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and state minister Nawab Malik were present.

"The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in JNU is being opposed across the country. The government's dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji's way of non-violence," a statement said quoting Pawar, after the yatra was launched at the Gateway of India here. Pawar also said that an atmosphere of fear is prevailing in the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Nation Register of Citizens.

He accused the government of creating a situation where people are feeling that they will have to stay in camps set up by government in case they do not have required documents. "People are disappointed with the government due to the situation that has arisen in the country. Hence, they have taken to streets in big number. They need to be shown the right path, which is Gandhiji's way of non-violence, which can save the Constitution," the statement quoted Pawar as saying.

The 'Rashtra Manch', led by former Union finance minister Sinha, launched the yatra seeking repealing of the CAA and a declaration from government in Parliament that the NRC will not be registered across the country. Sinha on Wednesday told reporters that protesters also want the government to ensure a judicial probe into the "state-sponsored" violence like the one in JNU, through a sitting Supreme Court judge.

The yatra will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30, Gandhi's death anniversary. Apart from Maharashtra, the yatra will pass through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi covering a distance of 3,000 km, its organisers said..

