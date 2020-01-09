Left Menu
Govt's 'dictatorship' should be fought with non-violence:Pawar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:08 IST
Against the backdrop of JNU violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the BJP-led central government is using "dictatorial" policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi. He was speaking after flagging of the 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha in the city, where former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan and state minister Nawab Malik were present.

"The government is using dictatorial policies. What happened in JNU is being opposed across the country. The government's dictatorship needs to be answered with Gandhiji's way of non-violence," a statement said quoting Pawar, after the yatra was launched at the Gateway of India here. Pawar also said that an atmosphere of fear is prevailing in the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Nation Register of Citizens.

He accused the government of creating a situation where people are feeling that they will have to stay in camps set up by government in case they do not have required documents. "People are disappointed with the government due to the situation that has arisen in the country. Hence, they have taken to streets in big number. They need to be shown the right path, which is Gandhiji's way of non-violence, which can save the Constitution," the statement quoted Pawar as saying.

The 'Rashtra Manch', led by former Union finance minister Sinha, launched the yatra seeking repealing of the CAA and a declaration from government in Parliament that the NRC will not be registered across the country. Sinha on Wednesday told reporters that protesters also want the government to ensure a judicial probe into the "state-sponsored" violence like the one in JNU, through a sitting Supreme Court judge.

The yatra will culminate at Raj Ghat in Delhi on January 30, Gandhi's death anniversary. Apart from Maharashtra, the yatra will pass through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi covering a distance of 3,000 km, its organisers said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Latest News

Nirbhaya: Last time 4 convicts were hanged in a day was in '83

With four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case set to face the gallows on January 22, this wont be the first time that four convicts on death row will be hanged in a day. In 1983, four convicts in the sensational Joshi- Abhyan...

Saina, Sindhu enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion P V Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the womens singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday. Sixth seed Sindhu notched up a com...

Australian cricketers Paine, Lyon see 'mind-blowing' fire devastation

Australian cricketers Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon said they were humbled to see the unbelievable efforts of rescue teams as they visited areas devastated by bushfires. Twenty-seven people have been killed this fire season as huge fires have s...

Daffodil Software debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

Gurugram Haryana India, Jan 9 ANIPRNewswire Daffodil Software, a leading software services company, today announced that it has been positioned as an Emerging Niche Player in the Zinnov Zones for ERD 2019 ratings. Zinnov is a global managem...
