  Updated: 09-01-2020 17:03 IST
Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories from

Following are the top stories from the western region at 5 pm. BOM5 MH-GANGSTER-LD ARREST Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, wanted in connection with several cases of extortion and attempt to kill, has been arrested by Mumbai Police.

BOM7 CG-BIRDFLU Bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh Raipur: An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from a state-run poultry farm in Chhattigsarh's Korea district, prompting the authorities to cull over 15,000 birds and step up vigil on poultry birds within 10 km radius of the affected area, officials said. BOM12 MH-PAWAR-LD CENTRE Centre's policies 'dictatorial': Pawar on CAA Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has accused the Centre of giving a jolt to the country's unity with the Citizenship Amendment Act, and called for answering the government's "dictatorial" policies with Mahatma Gandhi's way of non- violence.

BOM10 MH-LOYA-LD MINISTER Maha govt open to re-probe Loya death case: Minister Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is open to reinvestigating the death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014, says home minister Anil Deshmukh. BOM11 GJ-FIRE-RANN UTSAV 2 tents gutted in fire during Rann Utsav in Gujarat Bhuj: Two tents were destroyed in a minor fire at the ongoing 'Rann Utsav' in Tent City, a famous tourist destination in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

BOM14 MP-CHHAPAAK-TAX FREE MP declares Deepika-starrer 'Chhapaak' tax free Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has declared Deepika Padukone-starrer Hindi film "Chhapaak" as tax free in the state..

