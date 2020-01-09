World News Summary: Iran investigation says airliner caught fire before the crash;

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Australia calls for another mass evacuation as monster bushfires return

Australian authorities urged another mass evacuation across the heavily populated southeast on Thursday as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires threatening several towns and communities. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews urged communities to be on alert ahead of the extreme conditions.

French unions return to streets in make-or-break pension protest

French trade unions disrupted rail services, shut schools and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform. The country's hard-left unions rallied supporters hoping to regain momentum at time participation in a 36-day long public sector strike wanes and opinion polls show public backing for the industrial action dropping.

Iran investigation says airliner caught fire before the crash, Ukraine outlines theories

Ukraine outlined four potential scenarios on Thursday to explain the deadly crash of one of its airliners in Iran, including a missile strike and terrorism, as Iranian investigators said the plane was on fire before it fell to the ground. Kyiv said its investigators wanted to search the site of Wednesday's crash southwest of Tehran for possible debris of a Russian-made missile used by Iran's military. An initial report by Iran's civil aviation organization said the plane had experienced an unspecified technical problem. British lawmakers set to approve Brexit deal on Thursday

British lawmakers are expected later on Thursday to approve legislation that will allow the country to leave the European Union on Jan. 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of wrangling over the terms of the unprecedented divorce. At around 1700 GMT, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will turn the page on one of Britain's deepest political crises in decades when parliament's lower house votes to approve legislation that will implement an exit deal agreed with the EU last year.

Spain's top court says jailed Catalan separatist cannot be released: El Mundo

The sentencing of Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras to 13 years in prison barred him from enjoying immunity as a member of the European Parliament and he has to remain behind bars, Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, according to El Mundo newspaper. The decision comes three weeks after the European Union's highest court ruled that the Catalan leader was entitled to immunity as an MEP. A spokeswoman for the court said she was unaware of the contents of the ruling. U.S.,

Iran drawback from the brink but new threats show crisis not over

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear pact and a commander threatened more attacks after both sides appeared to back off from intensified conflict following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehran's retaliatory missile strikes. Concern that the Middle East was primed for a wider war eased after Trump gave an address on Wednesday that refrained from ordering more military action. But each side's next move in their protracted shadow war was unclear

. U.S. congressional study urges sanctions on China over 'crimes against humanity'

A U.S. congressional report called for sanctions against China over human rights abuses, and for U.S. officials to keep rights concerns in mind during dealings with Beijing, including trade negotiations. The annual human rights report from the Congressional-Executive Commission on China said human rights and rule of law conditions worsened in China from August 2018 to August 2019, the period studied. British royal family hurt and disappointed by Harry and Meghan announcement

Britain's royal family was hurt and disappointed by the shock announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will step back from their senior roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said. Harry and Meghan's announcement, made on social media on Wednesday evening, appeared to have taken Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, and Prince Charles, his father, by surprise.

Lebanon bans ex-Nissan boss Ghosn from traveling: judicial sources

A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, judicial sources said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies. Don't read too much into election results,

Taiwan tells China before a vote

Beijing should not see Taiwan's elections as representing a win or loss for China, Taiwan's foreign minister said on Thursday, days ahead of a vote overshadowed by Chinese efforts to get the island to accept its rule. Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday. Its elections are always closely watched by China, which claims the island as its territory.

