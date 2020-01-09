Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with Japanese Defence Minister
The two Defence Ministers had discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Defence of Japan Mr. Taro Kono today. The two Defence Ministers had discussions on enhancing the bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. They also exchanged views on the regional security situation.
(With Inputs from PIB)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- Taro Kono
- security cooperation
- Raksha Mantri
- Defence Minister
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living
Rajnath Singh reviews preparations of DefExpo 2020
Rajnath Singh lauds efforts of Army doctors who helped in delivery of a passenger in train
Rajnath Singh cancels visit to pvt varsity after 'Pro Hindu'
CDS Gen Bipin Rawat meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh