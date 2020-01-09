Trump says he may wait to finish Phase 2 China trade deal until after November

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will start negotiating the Phase 2 U.S.-China trade agreement soon but that he might wait to complete any agreement until after November's U.S. presidential election.

"We'll start negotiating right away Phase Two. It'll take a little time," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think I might want to wait to finish it till after the election because by doing that I think we can actually make a little bit better deal, maybe a lot better deal."

