Socialist Maria Jesus Montero named Spain budget minister

Spain's government said on Thursday that Socialist lawmaker Maria Jesus Montero has been reappointed as budget minister as part of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's new cabinet.

Montero will also serve as the government spokeswoman, officials said.

Earlier the government announced that the hard-left Unidas Podemos party will lead four ministries in the recently confirmed coalition.

