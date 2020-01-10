Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Northern Ireland's DUP backs deal to restore devolved government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 04:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 04:54 IST
UPDATE 1-Northern Ireland's DUP backs deal to restore devolved government

Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, said it believed the draft deal published by the British and Irish governments on Thursday provided a basis upon which the regional assembly can be re-established. The positive response came less than one hour after the two governments urged all parties to back the deal to restore devolved government for the first time in three years or risk fresh elections in the British-run region if Monday's deadline for agreement passes.

Sinn Fein, the largest Irish nationalist party, withdrew from the power-sharing government exactly three years ago, saying it was not being treated equally by the DUP. Since then both parties have blamed each other for a number of failed attempts to break the deadlock. The DUP's backing is significant as the British and Irish government publicly blamed the party for failing to reach agreement late last year. Sinn Fein's party leadership would meet on Friday to assess the draft, the party said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said in a statement that on balance there "is a basis upon which the Assembly and Executive can be re-established in a fair and balanced way." "This is not a perfect deal and there are elements within it which we recognise represent compromise outcomes."

Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Julian Smith said he asked the speaker of the house to recall the regional assembly on Friday and that all parties were looking very seriously at the deal. He told them they had "one chance to get this right." The importance of the devolved administration has increased following a provision in Britain's European Union withdrawal deal that will give the assembly the right every four years to consider whether to maintain alignment with EU market rules.

Throughout the talks Sinn Fein sought increased rights for Irish speakers and a reform of the system of governance to avoid the DUP, the largest party, from blocking legislation using a clause from the 1998 peace deal to protect minority rights. The draft deal offers a new cultural framework to "protect and enhance" the Irish language as well as the Ulster Scots language, while meaningful reform of the so-called 'petition of concern' would mean it would no longer be a veto for one party.

"There is no such thing as a perfect deal in a situation like this," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told a news conference. "There will be reasons in this deal for every party, if they want to find them, to be uncomfortable, to be negative and to look for excuses not to be part of this executive but we would ask all parties to find reasons to be part of it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally

The worlds shares hit a record high on Friday as a relief over de-escalation of U.S.-Iranian tensions quickly prompted investors to bet on faster global growth, especially in the technology sector. MSCIs broadest gauge of the worlds stocks ...

US Domestic News Roundup: Whit house unveils big project permits; Trump loses bid to dismiss accused case in NY and more

WFollowing is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.White House unveils plan to speed big projects permitsThe Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to speed permitting for major infrastructure projects like oil pipelines, ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and ...

Iran asks Canada to share information regarding airliner crash

Iran has asked Canada to share any information it has regarding the Ukrainian airliner crash after Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country has intelligence from several sources to prove that Tehran has shot down the aero...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020