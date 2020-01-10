Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

After Britain appeals for weirdos, spoon bender Uri Geller applies

Spoon-bending celebrity psychic Uri Geller, 73, has applied for a job in the British government in response to an advert for "misfits" and "weirdos", saying no other candidate would possess his powers. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, advertised government jobs for "assorted weirdos" in a recent blog post, complaining that the civil service did not have enough genuine cognitive diversity.

