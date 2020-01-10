Left Menu
PM Modi to visit Kolkata on 11-12 January

On the 11th of January, the Prime Minister shall dedicate to the Nation Four Refurbished Heritage Buildings in Kolkata to the Nation.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is proceeding on a two-day official visit to Kolkata on the 11th and 12th of January 2020.

Dedication of Heritage Buildings to the Nation

These are the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall. The Union Ministry of Culture has renovated these 4 iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries.

Ministry of Culture under the direction of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is developing cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country. To begin with the cities of Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Varanasi are being taken up under this project.

Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT)

The Prime Minister shall also participate in the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the 11th and 12th January 2020.

Shri Narendra Modi shall be handing over a Cheque of Rs 501 Crore towards final installment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust.

In a memorable event, the Prime Minister shall also be felicitating two oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust Shri Nagina Bhagat and Shri Naresh Chandra Chakraborty (105 and 100 years respectively).

The Prime Minister shall also launch the Port Anthem during the event.

Shri Modi shall also unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties.

The Prime Minister shall also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock.

Shri Narendra Modi shall inaugurate the Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

Prime Minister shall also launch the Mechanisation of Berth No.3 at Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme.

Prime Minister shall also inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 Tribal girl students of Sunderbans, a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliated to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

(With Inputs from PIB)

