Priyanka Gandhi understands pain 'selectively', says BJP; asks when will she visit Kota

Hitting out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her multiple visits to Uttar Pradesh to meet those injured in anti-CAA protests, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Friday that she understands pain "selectively". The national spokesperson of the BJP also sought to know when will Priyanka Gandhi visit Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where 100 infants died in a hospital in December alone.

Claiming that Priyanka Gandhi has announced that if the Congress comes to power, it will declare all those against whom police have taken action as "martyrs", Patra asked, "The Congress called (then) Army Chief Vipin Rawat a street goon and those involved in arson 'martyrs'. Is this the definition of martyrdom for the Congress?" Over the death of infants in a Kota hospital, he said, "I give her Kota challenge and ask her when will she go to Kota where under the nose of the Congress government so many children have died. She herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well."

"It seems she understands the pain selectively as when she visited AIIMS trauma centre she chose to look away from the injured students who differed from her ideology. This reeks of selectivism," Patra alleged at a press conference at the BJP's party office here. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been visiting and meeting family members of those who have arrested or died during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Taking on other opposition parties as well on the amended citizenship law issue, Patra said a competition is on between them for politics of appeasement and to disturb the atmosphere of the country. "A T-20 cricket match is on between various opposition parties for the politics of appeasement," he said.

"Now, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will not attend the opposition meeting on January 13, changing her stand as she's disappointed by the nasty politics of the Congress and CPI(M) and blamed them for arson and violence in her state," Parta said. The opposition parties are now exposing each other. They are competing with each other in the game of polarisation. Banerjee is saying all this because she doesn't want Muslim votes to be divided in Bengal. She wants to "own all of them", he said.

