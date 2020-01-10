Former J-K finance minister Bukhari welcomes SC verdict on restoration of internet services

Former PDP leader Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has welcomed Supreme Court verdict on restoration of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday said that access to Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

"The apex court's verdict has given a sigh of relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have tremendously suffered because of communication blockade in last over five months," Bukhari said in a statement. "The Supreme Court's verdict vis-a-vis restoration of fundamental rights of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir assumes much significance given the scale of loss suffered by the people especially in education, health and business sectors due to the continuous internet shutdown,” he said.

The former J-K finance minister said though he has not gone through the full judgment of the apex court but his fervent appeal to the Centre and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir would be to implement the apex court's ruling in letter and spirit without any further delay. He said the curbs on communication channels especially the internet service has virtually pushed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stone-age era.

"Since the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has by and large remained calm, the continuation of internet shutdown will only have huge ramifications on the academics, health and economic growth of the people this region,” Bukhari added. To win over the confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmiri, Bukhari said the Government of India should accord a positive consideration to the other demands put forth by his delegation in the shape of a memorandum submitted to Lieutenant Governor on January 7 at Jammu.

"We are of firm belief that the economic development can only happen if there is normalcy and stability in the region. Need of the hour is to rebuild an atmosphere of trust and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir. That can only happen when the main apprehensions among people of Jammu and Kashmir are allayed in a just and humane manner,” Bukhari said while urging for implementation of his other demands at an earliest.

