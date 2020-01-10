Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government revokes detention of 26 PSA detainees in J-K

As part of moves to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:02 IST
Government revokes detention of 26 PSA detainees in J-K
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As part of moves to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The 26 persons whose detention has been revoked are mainstream political activists.

They include Rouf Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pulwama district, Abdul Salam Rather of Baramulla, Mohammad Arif Lone, resident of Pahalgam and Javid Kalas, resident of Shopian district. Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including NC leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are under detention following the abrogation of Article 370. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

One dies, several patients airlifted as cold wave continues in Himachal Pradesh

An elderly person died after he slipped on a snow-covered road here as Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under biting cold with Lahaul-Spitis Keylong recording the coldest night in the past 12 years. Two serious patients were also airlifte...

Ajay Devgn appeals for peace and brotherhood on Twitter

In the midst of the unrest at the JNU campus, Ajay Devgn on Friday urged people to wait for facts and appealed to everyone to maintain peace and brotherhood. I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal ...

Shah inaugurates I4C, launches National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4C to fight cyber crimes and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online. The minister said th...

Delhi polls: Cong launches campaign to get public opinion for party manifesto

The Delhi Congress on Friday launched a campaign to seek suggestions from the people to draft its manifesto for the February 8 Assembly polls in the city. The campaign titled-- Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath, was launched by senior ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020