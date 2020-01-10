Rajasthan govt will make efforts to make society addiction-free: Cabinet minister Kalla

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister B D Kalla said on Friday the state government will make efforts to make the society addiction-free through awareness campaigns. He made the remarks after chairing a high-power ministerial sub-committee meeting to discuss a report seeking ban on liquor in the state. Health Minister Raghu Sharma and other departmental officials were also present at the meeting.

"Self-control is the way of life. We will try to make people understand and convince them to create an addiction-free society. We will hold meetings, workshops and other awareness activities to achieve that goal," Kalla told reporters. In a statement, the cabinet minister said directions have been given to the officials to ensure implementation of 12-pointer programme given by the former prime minister Indira Gandhi on liquor ban.

The officials were also directed to take feedback and study the states where liquor has been completely banned. Kalla said that there are norms such as the certain amount of distance that a liquor shops has to maintain from schools, colleges and religious places and officials have been directed to actively monitor through district-level committees and implement the norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

