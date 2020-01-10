Left Menu
Development News Edition

As White House plans US-China Phase 1 ceremony, still no final deal text

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:12 IST
As White House plans US-China Phase 1 ceremony, still no final deal text
Representative image

The Trump administration has invited at least 200 people to a Jan. 15 ceremony to witness the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, but the two nations have not yet finalized what, exactly, will be signed, White House officials said on Friday.

On Dec. 15, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said a deal to end the trade war between the world's biggest importer and largest exporter was "totally done," minus translation of an 86-page document into Chinese. White House officials said on Friday the translation still has not been completed, although White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network it "is virtually complete" and the signing is "all on schedule."

Officials are waiting "for the Chinese translation of the 86-page agreement," White House adviser Peter Navarro told CNBC later. The deal is "in the bank," he said. Top officials from Beijing and U.S. lawmakers from states affected by the 18-month trade war are expected to attend the signing in the White House's East Room, between President Donald Trump and China's vice premier Liu He, according to several sources.

Past trade negotiations between Chinese and U.S. officials have been marked by last-minute upsets. In May of 2019, an expected deal was scrapped https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-backtracking-exclusiv/exclusive-china-backtracked-on-nearly-all-aspects-of-u-s-trade-deal-sources-idUSKCN1SE0WJ after Beijing eliminated binding legal language from the draft. U.S. officials said https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-details-factbox/factbox-what-is-actually-in-the-us-china-phase-one-trade-deal-idUSKBN1YK1QT in December that Beijing has pledged to buy $200 billion more from the United States over the next two years as part of the deal, including some $40 billion a year in agricultural products. The U.S. will halve tariffs on nearly $160 billion in Chinese goods in return.

Beijing has not confirmed those details, and recent government actions https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-agriculture/hopes-for-spike-in-us-farm-exports-to-china-dim-ahead-of-trade-deal-signing-idUSKBN1Z82CJ in the agriculture industry make the $40 billion target seem unlikely. Chinese officials have been careful not to publicly discuss details of the Phase 1 deal, because Washington has changed its position multiple times during negotiations, three Chinese officials with knowledge of the situation said.

Beyond the signing, what matters is enforcement, one official said. For over a month, the sides have debated the text and word choice as they finalized the effective date for the agreement, the official said. "Some minor issues" arose as translation unfolded, one U.S. source briefed on the negotiations said on Wednesday, adding it was "nothing that would delay the deal."

China's minister of commerce Zhong Shan, Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, and vice ministers of finance, foreign affairs and industry, are among those expected to attend. Another team will watch from Beijing in real time, a Chinese official said. U.S. companies have paid nearly $40 billion in higher tariffs on Chinese products during the trade war, data from the U.S. Department of Commerce shows https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-economy/trumps-tariffs-cost-u-s-companies-46-billion-to-date-data-shows-idUSKBN1Z8222.

Asked about Liu He's visit to Washington at a briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated that both sides are in close communication on specifics pertaining to the trip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Latur civic bypoll: Cong defeats BJP

The Congress on Friday wrestedWard number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP ina bypoll necessitated after latters corporator died,officials saidCongress Vikas Waghmare defeated BJPs Nikhil Gaikwadby a margin of 726 votesThe by...

French PM to send proposals to unions on pensions reform

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday he will send written concrete proposals to unions about the governments pensions reform plan, hoping to reach a compromise and end more than a month of public sector strikes over the iss...

UPDATE 2-Fearing nuclear proliferation, Europe scrambles to calm Iran tensions

Europe looked on Friday for ways to guide the United States and Iran away from open conflict, believing that a miscalculation from either side could leave the bloc facing war and a serious nuclear proliferation crisis at its doorstep.In a r...

Rijiju believes Khelo India Youth Games will be historic

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju believes that the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is going to be historic. This Khelo India games, taking place in Guwahati, is the biggest game in history. There is goin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020