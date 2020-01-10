Chautala attacks Congress over CAA, says Act will not take anyone's citizenship

In a veiled attack against Congress over the amended Citizenship law, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday said those who are opposing the new legislation today used to support it earlier. "Those, who are against CAA now used to support it once. CAA is not against anyone. CAA will give citizenship and it will not take anyone's citizenship," Chautala said.

The minister said that the state government increased the pension of old people by Rs 250. Chautala also laid the foundation stone of many projects in the district and said that a 750- bed medical college would be opened in Jind soon.

Chautala said that a meeting will be held with party leaders on January 12 to discuss strategy for Delhi Assembly polls. Polling on 70 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

