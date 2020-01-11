Former Delhi Youth Congress president joins AAP

By Former Delhi Youth Congress President, Jagdish Yadav, Former Delhi Youth Congress President Jagdish Yadav joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sushil Gupta here on Saturday.

Yadav was chairperson of OBC Commission in Delhi and had last worked on the Congress Delhi Manifesto Committee and Election Committee. He had also contested the Delhi Assembly elections in 2015 from the Rithala Assembly constituency, but lost to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal.

The Assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 8, while the counting of votes will be done on February 11. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats and the city has a total of 1.43 crore voters, according to the Election Commission's record for the Lok Sabha election 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

