Aim for massive win in municipal polls: TRS workingprez

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked party leaders to make concerted efforts to secure a comprehensive win in the municipal elections, scheduled to be held in Telangana on January 22. Rama Rao, son of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had meetings with a number of leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs, on preparations for the municipal polls, TRS sources said.

He enquired about various aspects of preparingfor the polls, they said. Though the party's victory is certain, the leaders should not take it easy but make efforts to bag the maximum possible number of seats, said Rama Rao, who is also state minister for IT, Municipal Administration and others.

Meanwhile, state Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a tele-conference with party activists. Citing a report submitted by a reputed city-based institution, he alleged that municipalities in the state are in a poor shape, Congress sources said.

Though the report recommended allocation of funds to municipalities and municipal corporations, the TRS government had, in fact, cut down the funds, he claimed. Alleging that the TRS government has not implemented its promises like loan waiver for farmers and financial assistance for unemployed youths, Reddy said the ruling party should be taught a lesson in the urban local body polls.

He demanded that the TRS government convene the legislative assembly and pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The last date to file nominations was on Friday and they were scrutinised on Saturday.

Polling would be held on January 22 and votes would be counted on January 25..

